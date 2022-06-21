Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

