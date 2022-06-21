Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

