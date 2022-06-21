Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

