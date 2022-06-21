Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

