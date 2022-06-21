Apella Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.