Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 195,480 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Kraft Heinz worth $122,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 252,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

