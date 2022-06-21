Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,692 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $128,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

