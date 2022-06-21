Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 130,889 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.60% of Aptiv worth $195,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

