Nordea Investment Management AB Has $175.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of Cintas worth $175,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cintas by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,318,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.22.

Shares of CTAS opened at $347.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.12. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.