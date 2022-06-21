Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,169,802 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,802 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.89% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $232,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $257,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after buying an additional 710,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after buying an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

