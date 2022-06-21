Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 20.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 126,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

