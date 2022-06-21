Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 17.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.