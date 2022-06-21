Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $295.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.47.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

