Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

