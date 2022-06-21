Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

