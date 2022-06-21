Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $44,366,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,877,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,506,000 after purchasing an additional 571,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 1.98. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

