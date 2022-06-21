Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE ES opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.