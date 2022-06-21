iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 9.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 26,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 26,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $211.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

