Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,790 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

