Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.65 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

