Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,600 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Core Laboratories by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $930.37 million, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Core Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.