Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

XYL stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

