Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Shares of CP opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
