Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of CP opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

