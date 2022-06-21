Danaher Co. (DHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Danaher by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 809,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 298,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 158,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,505,000 after buying an additional 69,971 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

