Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,321.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,609.45.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

