Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
