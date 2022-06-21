ACG Wealth Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

