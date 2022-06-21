Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,314.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,603.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

