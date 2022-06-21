300 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $4,304,094. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

