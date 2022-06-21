JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 488.4% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

