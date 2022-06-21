Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Shares of VMC opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $143.24 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

