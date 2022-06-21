Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 334.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,448,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

