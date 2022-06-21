SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 31,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.