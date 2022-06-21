Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,321.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,609.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

