Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

