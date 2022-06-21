Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Lowered by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 233,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,532,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE UNM opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

