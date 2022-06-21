Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 230,624 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,624 shares during the period. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF comprises 9.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

