Addison Capital Co Takes $236,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

CF stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

