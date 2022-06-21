Addison Capital Co Sells 540 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

