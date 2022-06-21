Addison Capital Co Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

