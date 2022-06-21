Addison Capital Co Buys Shares of 3,842 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

