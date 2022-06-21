Addison Capital Co Sells 75 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $191.09 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

