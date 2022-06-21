International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

