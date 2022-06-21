Addison Capital Co Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

