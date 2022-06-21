SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 639,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 242,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

