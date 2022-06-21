Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $374.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

