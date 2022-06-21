Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,640 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,640 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

