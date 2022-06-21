Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $905.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $608.88 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

