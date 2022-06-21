Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $242,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,698 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.