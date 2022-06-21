Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $242,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,698 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.