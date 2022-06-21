Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 4,360 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.